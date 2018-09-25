Why I’m supporting Ekere —Akpabio

SENATOR Godswill Akpabio, has anchored his support for the governorship bid of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere, to the latter’s forgiving spirit despite being forced to resign as his deputy six years ago.

Akpabio said so at the thanksgiving service by the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at New Birth Bible Church, Osongama Estate, Uyo, that Ekere had never insulted him despite the rift btween them then.

Addressing Ekere, he said : “It is me that asked you to resign as deputy Governor. You went and continued your business and even became richer. but not one day did you open your mouth to abuse me. Even in your public speeches and in newspapers, I did not find you abusing me. Do you know why God closed your mouth? It was because it was not your time. And God knew that when it is your time, God will still bring men to help you.”

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, likened Obong Ekere’s story to the Biblical story of Saul and David.

“No matter what Saul did, it did not stop David from becoming king,” he noted.