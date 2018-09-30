Utomi faults process, calls for postponement

One of the gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Prof Pat Utomi, has frowned at the process of the party’s gubernatorial primary election in the State.



Utomi who addressed newsmen in Asaba after a meeting with General Onoja (rtf), which was attended by all the Governorship aspirants, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister of Petroleum for State, Mr Ibe Kachukwu, said delegates list was not displayed as required.

According to him, Mr Ibe Kachukwu and all the other aspirants except Chief Great Ogboru called for postponement of the primary election to allow for the right thing to be done.

While describing the process as illegitimate, Utomi said going into the primary election without seeing the list of delegates was like a blind man going into a relay race.

Details coming soon.