Burkinabe Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Syndoph Endoni during talks on security cooperation between both countries

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Burkina Faso has pledged to strengthen security cooperation with Nigeria to tackle terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other cross-border crimes threatening stability in West Africa.

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, made the commitment during a meeting with Nigeria’s Ambassador to the country, Syndoph Endoni, in Ouagadougou, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Sana said stronger bilateral cooperation would enable both countries to develop practical responses to terrorism and other transnational crimes.

He commended Nigeria’s longstanding relationship with Burkina Faso, recalling its support over the years, particularly its contributions to the country’s 2015 electoral process.

The minister also identified Nigeria’s industrial development as an area Burkina Faso could learn from, citing the Dangote Refinery as an example of the country’s growing industrial capacity.

He stressed that peace and stability were essential to attracting investment and creating economic opportunities.

Responding, Endoni said security and development were inseparable, warning that instability in one West African country could have consequences for its neighbours.

“There is no development without peace and security and there is no peace and security without development,” the ambassador said.

Describing the relationship between the two countries as deeper than conventional diplomacy, Endoni said their historical ties were founded on “fraternity and brotherhood.”

He called for sustained dialogue and stronger bilateral engagement to address shared challenges, particularly transnational organised crime.

The proposed areas of cooperation include intelligence sharing, operational coordination, capacity building and technology transfer, potentially involving Nigerian agencies such as NAPTIP, NDLEA, NITDA, NIPC and the Bank of Industry, alongside their Burkinabe counterparts.