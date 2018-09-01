Security challenges over in Adamawa, Gov Jibrilla assures corps members

BY UMAR YUSUF, YOLA

Adamawa State government in collaboration with all security agencies have mapped out strategies that will nip in the bud any attempt by any person or group of persons to cause trouble in any part of the state, especially in the area where NYSC members are lodged.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla stated this in Yola during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 11) Orientation Course held at NYSC Orientation Camp, Damare, Girei Local Government Area.

According to the Governor “it is expected that some of you expressed reservations in accepting your deployment to Adamawa State as a result of sensational reporting, as well as the pejorative adjectives, labelling the state as a war-torn zone. I am pleased to announce to you that we have taken precautionary measures to ensure your safety, by fortifying security around Corps lodges and work places all over the State “.

Governor Jibrilla said though some local government areas of the state witnessed little security challenges some months ago, but the situation had been brought under control and the people were going about their normal activities.

He maintained that the NYSC has remained the main fiber that holds Nigeria as one indissoluble nation, adding that this has been possible through the deployment of graduates to other states, making them to appreciate ways of life that are alien to them.

Jibrilla also reminded them that “the orientation course is designed to enlighten you adequately on duties you will be saddled with as Corps members in the next one year”, and therefore congratulated them on their formal induction into the 45 years old NYSC family.

In his speech, the Adamawa State Coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed applauded the governor for his uncommon commitment to the security and welfare of Corps members that has given them the confidence to stay and serve in this state against all odds.

Mallam Mohammed told the over 2000 Corps members from Adamawa and Taraba States to spend the next one year touching people’s lives positively and enjoined them to settle down quickly and be fully involved in all the activities for their own good.

The State Coordinator admonished the Corps members to desist from any counter productive behaviour such as cultism, drug abuse and addiction, drunkenness, religious extremism, sexual harassment and the like that are abhorred in NYSC.