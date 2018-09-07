NNPC allays fear over fuel scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Friday, allayed fears of possible hitch in petroleum products supply in parts of the country, stating that it has already commenced moves to resolve the issue that might lead to an interference in supply.



This, according to a statement by the NNPC, in Abuja, was following an ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over a purported intervention by an arm of the security agencies in what the union viewed as purely labour matters involving a company and its workers in Delta State.

It further assured that it has adequate storage of petroleum products across the country, while it advised motorists not to entertain any fear of petroleum shortages.

The NNPC stated that its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru and his Management team, were engaging the parties involved, saying the parties were close to resolving the issues.

The NNPC advised motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in panic buying as it was close to reaching an amicable resolution with the contending parties over the issue.