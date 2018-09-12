Monarch tasks Obaseki on devt

By Olayinka Latona

Benin—The Oj’Uzea of Uzealand and Okaisesan of Esanland, Edo State, Chief Solomon Ojiegbai Itoya Iluoba (II), has called on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to use his office to address series of challenges facing the community.

The monarch made the call during a official visit to his indigenes in Lagos, held at Presken Hotel & Tours, Mafoluku, Lagos.

Addressing journalists at the event, the young Onogie lamented that his community for decades has been marginalised in the area of basic social amenities and that the indigenes of the community has raised this concern severally.

He appealed to the state government to provide the community a befitting medical center, construct good road networks and provide electricity.

In his words: “We need development in the community in key areas such as the health centres; there are no doctors, no good facilities there, even the road leading to my Palace is not constructed, there is no electricity supply in the community.

“For more than five years, we have not seen electricity. We have really been marginalised.”

Also speaking, the National President of the association, Mr. Sunny Odidih, said that due to the absence of basic social amenities in the community, indigenes travel to other communities to seek basic education, and medical care.