Iwobi’s rating rises

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi played for 21 minutes, coming off the bench in place of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the 69th minute in Arsenal’s 2-0 home win over Everton at the Emirates last Sunday evening.

The win was a fifth in succession for the North London side in all competitions and their fourth in the Premier League.

Some English press have rated the Arsenal players after the victory and unsurprisingly handed the Nigerian a good rating despite not playing from the kick off.

Allarsenal.com wrote: “Iwobi looked lively but things didn’t quite work out for him. 5.”

Iwobi also got more than an average rating from Football.London.

“Gave Arsenal a burst of energy in the second half. One excellent run pressing Everton back earned him a standing ovation. 6.”

Dailystar.co.uk simply handed a 6 out of 10 for the nephew of former Nigeria and Bolton Wanderers midfield maestro, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, just like the other two substitutes, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck. The Gunners’ next league game comes up on Saturday, 29 September, against Watford.