Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has said the All Progressives Congress was caught off guard by Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos during the 2023 presidential election, insisting the party would not allow a repeat in future elections.

Obi, who contested on the platform of the Labour Party, defeated APC candidate Bola Tinubu in his home state, securing a narrow victory that stunned the ruling party.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ARISE News, Fashola admitted that the outcome was unexpected, attributing the party’s surprise to pre-election surveys that did not indicate Lagos was at risk.

“We were blindsided. It won’t happen again,” he said.

Asked whether the APC had underestimated its opponents by taking Lagos for granted, the former governor rejected the suggestion, explaining that the party’s projections had not identified the state as a major battleground.

“Lagos didn’t look like a battleground at the time, not from the numbers,” Fashola said.

He added, “We do very scientific surveys, and Lagos didn’t look like a battleground in that sense. So that’s why I say I was blindsided, on reflection.”

Fashola, however, said the party recovered from the setback shortly after the presidential election, arguing that subsequent electoral outcomes showed it remained politically strong in the state.

“In spite of that setback at the presidential election, we turned it around very quickly,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions that Obi’s victory marked a lasting decline in the APC’s influence in Lagos, saying the party should focus on its record and policies rather than dwell on the past.

The former governor spoke amid questions about voter intimidation, ethnic rhetoric and violence during the 2023 elections in Lagos, insisting that political competition should not involve threats, attacks or hate speech.

Fashola said politicians could aggressively promote their parties and challenge opponents without resorting to personal attacks or inflammatory rhetoric.

“You are entitled to very vigorously and vociferously campaign for your party, as I am doing now, and showing what our record is, without damaging anybody’s name, anybody’s reputation, and without hate speech,” he said.

He described democracy as a “non-contact sport”, arguing that parties should compete through ideas, policies and performance rather than intimidation or violence.