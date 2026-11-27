Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes reacts during the UEFA Champions League, league phase matchday 3, football match between Como 1907 and Manchester United at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, northen Italy on October 21, 2026. (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes missed the club’s training session on Friday ahead of their Premier League meeting with Brentford on Saturday, raising concerns over his availability for the encounter.

The Portuguese midfielder was absent from the session at Carrington after reportedly feeling slightly unwell. However, his absence was not linked to an injury, with the club opting to rest him as a precaution.

According to ESPN, Fernandes is expected to recover in time for Saturday’s fixture at Old Trafford, with manager Mauricio Pochettino hopeful that the midfielder will be available for selection.

Fernandes’ absence initially attracted attention after footage released by Manchester United from Friday’s training session showed the team preparing without their captain.

The 32 year old remains an important figure in United’s midfield and has recorded six goal involvements in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

He also comes into the Brentford encounter on the back of an impressive midweek performance, having scored twice in United’s 2-2 Champions League draw against his former club, Sporting.

Pochettino will be looking to secure his first victory as United manager after the draw, having previously overseen encouraging performances against Liverpool and Sporting.

Brentford, meanwhile, head to Old Trafford in confident mood after recording a convincing 4-0 victory over Everton last weekend.

Their manager, Keith Andrews, has also expressed admiration for Pochettino, saying he had followed the Argentine’s teams during his own coaching career.

Saturday’s meeting presents Pochettino with another opportunity to claim his first win as United manager, with Fernandes’ possible return expected to provide a significant boost to the hosts.