A former governor of Migori County in Kenya, Zacharia Okoth Obado, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the 2018 murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Sharon Belyne Otieno.

Obado was sentenced on Friday by Kenya’s High Court alongside two former aides who were convicted over the killing of the 26-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant with his child at the time of her death.

His former personal assistant, Michael Oyamo, was also handed a 25-year prison sentence, while former county clerk Caspal Ojwang’ Obiero received 18 years.

The court found that Obado supplied the motive and financial resources for the murder, while Oyamo coordinated its execution. Obiero, on his part, was found to have provided logistical support and helped conceal the crime.

According to the BBC, the court established that Obado was unhappy about the pregnancy resulting from his relationship with Otieno.

Delivering the judgment, presiding judge Cecilia Githua said Obado’s absence from Migori when the murder occurred did not remove his responsibility for the crime.

The judge rejected the prosecution’s request for the death penalty, as well as Obado’s plea for a non-custodial sentence.

Otieno was abducted between September 3 and 4, 2018, shortly after leaving a hotel in Rongo, south-western Kenya, with journalist Barrack Oduor. She had reportedly contacted Oduor to discuss her relationship with Obado, who was then serving as governor.

Oduor escaped from the abductors by jumping out of the moving vehicle, and his account later provided investigators with an important lead.

Otieno’s body was subsequently found near Kodera Forest. A post-mortem examination established that she died from strangulation and excessive bleeding caused by multiple stab wounds. The court also confirmed that Obado was the biological father of her unborn child.

Obado and the two former aides were convicted of murder on July 23, 2026, after prosecutors presented 42 witnesses and 81 exhibits during the trial.

Before the sentencing, Otieno’s mother appealed to the court for leniency, describing Obado’s imprisonment as “another death in the family”.

She urged the judge to consider a non-custodial sentence, arguing that Otieno’s three children from different relationships needed his support.

However, Justice Githua maintained that the family’s circumstances could not take precedence over the court’s responsibility to impose an appropriate punishment.

The court also declined to award compensation to Otieno’s family, citing insufficient evidence to establish the financial losses presented.

Meanwhile, the family’s lawyer, Antony Opondo, told Kenya’s Daily Nation that they would appeal the decision, seeking Obado’s acquittal. The legal teams representing Obado and his co-defendants have also indicated plans to challenge their sentences.

The murder sparked protests and renewed public debate about violence against women in Kenya.

A national survey found that at least 34 per cent of women in the country had experienced physical violence in 2022.

Obado served two terms as governor of Migori County in western Kenya. He joined President William Ruto’s ruling party in 2023 and later became a regional organiser.

– BBC