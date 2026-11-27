By Vincent Ujumadu

The state – owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU, branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has threatened to embark on strike over non implementation of the 2025 agreement reached between the federal government and ASUU.

Chairman of the institution’s ASUU, Comrade Bruno Ibekilo, at a press briefing by Owerri Zone of ASUU at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, described as unfortunate, the way the leadership of the university is handling the issue of the welfare of its members.

“Presently, the university is not on strike, all in a bid to show commitment, but we have exhausted all means available to ensure industrial harmony while still pursuing the objectives we intend to achieve”, Ibekilo said.

He said that although the state government has promised to start the implementation of the 2025 agreement in January 2027, the decision has not been communicated to the union officially.

“By January 2027, if we don’t see the full implementation of the agreement, we will not have any other option than to down tools. If they want to implement the 2025 agreement, there must be a schedule for the payment of the arrears, which is now standing at one year.

“By January, we will seek to get the arrears accompanying the agreement and other non financial components”, he said.

Coordinator of ASUU Owerri Zone, Professor Dennis Aribodor, described non-payment of the withheld salaries as an undeserved punishment for academics, which, he observed, could snowball into a bigger crisis for the Nigerian university system.

He lamented the lingering and unresolved issues affecting federal and state universities in ASUU Owerri Zone, recalling that since the twilight of the Buhari-led government, ASUU has continually demanded payment of the withheld salaries of its members in the wake of the 2022 nationwide strike occasioned by government’s failure to address issues arising from the poor implementation and non-renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement.

He called on the Visitor to federal universities, President Bola Tinubu, to direct the immediate payment of three and half months salaries of ASUU members to deserving federal universities.

Aribodor said: “Our members made enormous sacrifices to cover the lost grounds for the strike period to enable the affected students to graduate and move on with their lives.

“At huge risks to their health, career progression and families, ASUU members forfeited their annual and research leaves, and doubled their efforts to regularise the academic calendar and stabilize the public university system.

“The least expected of the Tinubu government is to direct the immediate release, the three and half months withheld salary of our members. The value of the money has been grossly eroded.”

Aribodor also cited the situation in Imo State University which has been on strike for the past 100 days over the non implementation of the agreement, noting that the purported conduct of examinations in the university without appropriate academic supervision is improper.

“Imo State University, Owerri, owned by the Imo State Government with Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Visitor, has been on strike for over 100 days. The main issue being the non-implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement.

“Since the commencement of the strike, the University has witnessed unprecedented ugly developments that threaten academic standards, institutional integrity and the future of the institution.

“Some of these include the purported conduct of examinations without appropriate academic supervision, the increasing reliance on casual and poorly remunerated part-time lecturers, irregular postgraduate defences without the participation of requisite academic structures, and the unilateral appointment of Heads of Departments contrary to the provisions of the 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement.

“Education is the most important thing we can give our youths. Assuming that the children of our leaders are in these universities, the situation will not be like this. Government must implement the agreement because the 2020 strike was forced on us”, he said.