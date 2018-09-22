Internet operator tasks on collaborative services

By Yinka Ajayi

In a bid to ensure quality services for Internet users across the world, operators have been charged on collaborative measures.

Solomon Ogufere, Commercial Director, Vodacom Business Nigeria, speaking at the just concluded NigeriaCom 2018 Conference and Exhibition, tagged: said: “With over 4 billion internet users all over the world, there is no better time than now for businesses to begin to focus on collaborative strategies to deliver efficient service for users.”

The event broadly themed,’Leading Economic Resurgence through ICT Innovation’ ,provided opportunity for stakeholders within the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) to deliberate on issues facing the sector which, was the issue of collaboration in order to achieve optimum quality of service for the end user.

While addressing participants, Ogufere stated: “There is an urgent need for swift development within the ICT industry and this can only be achieved through a paradigm shift. The shift must begin first from our approach towards collaboration, moving from opportunistic pseudo collaboration to symbiotic collaboration that leads to efficiency in service delivery, improved quality and a better all-round experience for the customer.”