I’m afraid of failure — MI Abaga

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Fear and uncertainty could be a very huge setback for anyone with great aspirations in life. But they could also be a source of encouragement if well channeled.

This has sure been the case with popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, fondly called ‘Mr Incredible, who has declared that he is daily scared of failure in life.

Obviously making an attempt to encourage his fans who maybe grappling with one challenge of life or the other, he took to his Instagram page to share his experiences with fear, abandonment and low self esteem

“Daily, I’m afraid of failure, I’m afraid of abandonment. I have battled with personal self esteem issues. People are sometimes afraid until it becomes unbearable. I’m not afraid to share some of my fears with you guys in the hope that it will free someone to share their fears too”, he wrote on his Instagram page.

MI, who recently released an album titled ‘Yung Denzel’ now joins the list of Nigerian entertainers including Harrysong, Waje, Tiwa Savage and other who have shared their battle with emotional and psychological issues.