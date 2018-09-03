Flooding kills 14 in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, has said 14 persons have been certified dead from flooding in different parts of the state this year.

The local government mostly affected by the flooding, according to him, are Edati, Gbako, Munyan, Agaie, Rafi and Bida.

Inga, who made this known when the state Media and Strategic Communications Committee paid him a visit in his office, said the state was ranked second among those prone to flooding in the country, and that 17 councils of the state’s 25 have been affected by the prediction.

Alhaji Inga also disclosed that the Agency had identified 11 resettlement Centres in 65 Communities in the state and had also spent N762,560,823:75 for emergency intervention response, risk reduction and preparedness on these resettlement in the past three years.

He stated that rapid assessment was ongoing while those that died were from Shiroro, Lavun, Lapai, Gulumin Boka, Bosso, Chanchaga, Wushushi, Gurara, Mariga, Magama, Lapai Mokwa, Shiroro, Lavun and Borgu.

The DG lamented that 80% of the rice farmlands at Gima in Lavun local government provided for CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme had been submerged by the flood and that this would affect the anticipated bumper harvesting from the area this year.

The DG who was represented by the Head of Relief and Rehabilitation, Garba Salihu, said the Agency had intervened in providing both cash and relief materials to disaster victims in the state.

He added that 80% of the disasters reported got assistance after due assessment adding that markets and tanker explosions from May 2015 to date got N363,980,823;07 while N210 million went to flood affected persons for the procurement of relief materials.

He explained that N61,694,000;00 was spent for the procurement of food items, building materials and cash gifts for disaster victims in Bosso, Rafi and Chanchaga while the sum of N61,694,000;00 and N29.3 million were spent for communal clash victims in Bosso.

He further explained that N11.8 million was expended on 700 internal displaced persons in Paikoro and Bosso for the purchase of food items while a sum of N11.5 was spent on the skills acquisition of North East Boko Haram displaced camp in the state and a sum of N17 million expended on flood sensitization, Media awareness and campaign for prone areas.