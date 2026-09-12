Flood alert: Niger warns River Kaduna communities over Shiroro dam

File: Shiroro Dam

The Niger Government has warned residents and communities along the Kaduna River Basin of possible increased water levels following sustained inflows into the Shiroro Reservoir during the ongoing 2026 rainy season.

The government said a controlled release of water from the Shiroro Reservoir might become necessary in September to enhance the safety of the dam structure and downstream communities.

This is contained in a public service announcement issued by Mr. Obed Nana, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Niger, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna.

Nana said the alert followed a notification from North South Power Company Ltd. (NSPCL), operators of the Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant, indicating improved inflows into the River Kaduna catchment and the Shiroro Reservoir.

According to him, recent hydrological observations showed sustained inflows into the reservoir, with high inflows expected to continue during the rainy season in line with the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

He said the controlled release, if required, would be carried out as a precautionary measure to enhance the safety of the dam structure and protect downstream communities.

The commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and exercise utmost caution throughout the remainder of the rainy season, particularly in flood-prone areas and around river channels and floodplains.

He advised farmers cultivating along the River Kaduna floodplain to exercise caution, while fishermen, boat operators and others engaged in water-based activities were urged to take extra precautions.

Nana also called on community leaders to promptly disseminate the advisory to residents and urged the public to pay close attention to further advisories from the government and relevant authorities.

He stressed that residents should not panic but remain alert and take appropriate precautionary measures to protect lives, property and livelihoods, especially as water levels could rise following increased inflows and possible releases.

Nana assured residents that the state government, in collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders, would continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates.

He urged residents to treat the advisory seriously and cooperate with authorities throughout the remaining days of September.

Vanguard News