Fayose softens EFCC, to submit self

With less than 35 days to vacate the government house, Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose, has prepared to submit self to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Fearing he could be arrested for financial mismanagement, Fayose who has been facing allegations of financial crime, is reported to have written a letter to the anti-graft agency notifying it that he would make himself available to it on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

The letter was personally signed by Fayose with the title: “Notification of my decision to make myself available in your office to clarify issue(s) or answer questions on issues within my knowledge”.

According to the Tribune, Fayose’s letter was addressed to the chairman of the EFCC.

The newspaper quoted the governor as saying that his desire to submit the letter to the commission was hinged on several and serial actions of the commission.

“…. for some time now, including but not limited to freezing of my accounts and attempts to secure temporary forfeiture of my properties.”

He said these were “indicative of the commission’s desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions but for the immunity I enjoy under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as the sitting governor of Ekiti State.”

