By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 46-year-old ex-convict, Rilwan Bankole, who was deported from the United Kingdom after serving a prison sentence for attempted murder, over alleged production of a synthetic cannabis mixture known as Colorado or colos, reportedly laced with rat poison.

The agency also arrested a 78-year-old grandfather, Iphiem Ndi, and a 74-year-old grandmother, Abidemi Ajiun, for alleged involvement in the illicit cannabis trade.

The arrests were made during separate operations across the country, which also led to the seizure of more than 850 kilogrammes of cannabis, 1,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup, over 109,000 capsules of tramadol and other illicit substances.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement, saying the seizures and arrests were recorded by the agency’s commands in Lagos, Taraba, Ogun, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and Enugu states between November 23 and 27, 2026.

According to Babafemi, operatives, acting on intelligence, raided Bankole’s residence in Festac, Lagos, on Friday, November 27, where they recovered 14.31 kilogrammes of colos and N2.75 million in cash.

He said investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly produced the synthetic cannabis mixture using rat poison as one of its ingredients, while sourcing marshmallows required for its production through associates abroad.

The NDLEA spokesman further disclosed that Bankole was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in the UK for attempted murder before he was deported to Nigeria following another robbery-related offence.

In another operation on the same day, operatives intercepted a white commercial bus at Ijora-Olopa, Lagos, after its driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting the officers.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 41.7 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Babafemi said that on Thursday, November 26, NDLEA officers intercepted a Chisco passenger bus along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway conveying 1,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

Three suspects identified as Samuel Isabo, 59; Akachukwu Odika, 22; and Emmanuel Ukwenu, 40, were arrested in connection with the consignment.

The agency subsequently arrested the intended recipient of the drugs during a follow-up operation in Anambra State.

In Taraba State, operatives on Wednesday, November 25, arrested 78-year-old Ndi with 4.5 kilogrammes of skunk at Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area.

The septuagenarian reportedly told investigators that he had been involved in the illicit drug trade for more than 40 years.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives in Ogun State arrested 74-year-old Ajiun during a raid in Abeokuta on Thursday, November 26.

She was allegedly found with 587 grammes of skunk, which she reportedly sold in retail sachets.

In Ondo State, operatives acting on intelligence raided a location in Ita-Ogbolu, Akure, on Friday, November 27, recovering 37 bags of cannabis weighing 560 kilogrammes.

The consignment was reportedly kept by a suspect, identified as Henry Akanu, for onward transportation to an undisclosed destination. He allegedly fled on sighting the operatives.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, operatives on Wednesday, November 25, seized 40.8 kilogrammes of cannabis in the Kolajo-Olomi area.

The agency also arrested a couple, Suli Saheed Adetokunbo, 52, and Zainab Akinloye, 49, in the early hours of Thursday, November 26, following sustained surveillance.

The couple were allegedly found with 85.2 kilogrammes of cannabis, 250 grammes of Colorado and 20 grammes of methamphetamine.

An unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Camry was also seized from them.

In Niger State, NDLEA officers on motorised patrol along the Mokwa-Jebba Road on Monday, November 23, intercepted 35-year-old Sodiq Ibrahim with nine bags of cannabis weighing 105.9 kilogrammes.

The drugs were reportedly concealed with old scrap shoes.

Similarly, operatives patrolling the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway at Ugwuoba on Friday, November 27, arrested 59-year-old Bernard Adole with assorted illicit substances.

The seized drugs included 6.8 kilogrammes of codeine, 109,884 capsules of tramadol weighing 59.5 kilogrammes, 2,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing five kilogrammes, 245 grammes of Rohypnol and 1.6 kilogrammes of cannabis.

NDLEA intensifies anti-drug campaign

Meanwhile, the agency said its commands and formations across the country sustained their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities during the week.

The awareness programmes included lectures for students and staff of Command Science Secondary School, Saki, Oyo State; Day Science College, Kano; Ewutuntun Secondary School, Mafoluku-Oshodi, Lagos; Ekiti Parapo College, Ido-Ekiti; and Royal College, Nsukka, Enugu State, among others.

Reacting to the arrests and seizures, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), commended officers and personnel of the Lagos Strategic Command and the Taraba, Ogun, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and Enugu commands, as well as their counterparts in Anambra State.

Marwa said the arrests of suspects in their seventies, who allegedly spent decades in the illicit drug trade, and the discovery of colos reportedly laced with rat poison underscored the dangers posed by drug trafficking to public health, particularly among young people.

He urged the commands to sustain their operations against drug traffickers while intensifying drug demand reduction campaigns in communities across the country.