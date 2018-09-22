Breaking News
Education: rep supports back to school programme

On 9:03 am by Urowayino Warami

The member representing Bateren ward in Warri South West Local Government legislative council, Hon. Emiko Odin-Etuwewe has offered five secondary students in his ward N25, 000 per annual scholarship, noting that the program will be a continuous one for the pupils in rural communities

Etuwewe, made this known yesterday in Bateren primary while distributing books, sandals and bags pupils returning to class for a new term.

Hon. Emiko Odin-Etuwewe present books, sandals and bags to pupils in rural communities

According to him, the programme is aimed at encouraging pupils to focus on their education.

“The program prompted new pupils to be admitted into schools’’.

He appealed to the co-operate organization to support and encourage pupils in rural communities


