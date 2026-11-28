Aziken

Four years ago, when Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Enugu as a presidential candidate, he confronted a crowd that appeared less than enthusiastic about his ambition with a warning that has since acquired an enduring political significance. If they refused to support him and he eventually became president, he suggested, they might have to make do with a slice of bread soaked in water.

It may have been intended as political banter, but the message was not lost on the people of the South-East. The symbolism became even more pronounced after his victory when the president-elect constituted his inauguration committee without a single Igbo representative. For many in the region, it was an early indication of the place they might occupy in the new political order.

Three and a half years into his presidency, Tinubu’s relationship with the South-East has remained a mixture of gestures of inclusion and lingering questions about the region’s place in his administration.

To his credit, he departed from the approach of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, by appointing Igbo into the commanding heights of the military.

However, beyond that, questions remain about the administration’s commitment to equitable representation. The South-West presently has 10 ministers and ministers of state in the federal cabinet, compared with four from the South-East, following the exit of former Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, from Abia State.

While constitutional requirements for ministerial representation are being met, the disparity raises legitimate questions about the spirit of federal character and the extent to which every region enjoys a sense of belonging in the federation.

Curiously, some supporters of Tinubu in the South-East insist that the region has never had it so good in terms of appointments, access and federal patronage. Their position deserves consideration, but it does not erase the wider perception that the region remains inadequately represented in the distribution of political opportunities.

There is also the question of electoral calculation. Before the 2023 election, Tinubu’s political strategy appeared to depend heavily on consolidating support in the South-West and making significant gains in the North. The political landscape has since changed. His administration is facing growing discontent in parts of the North, while the economic consequences of its policies have generated opposition across the country.

Against this background, the President’s renewed courtship of the South-East appears to carry greater political significance. His meeting with Igbo residents in Lagos last Monday was particularly revealing. The atmosphere was warm and enthusiastic. Unlike the stern warning of four years ago, Tinubu was relaxed and playful, even reminding his audience of how they had disappointed him in 2023.

He was referring to his defeat by Peter Obi in Lagos during the presidential election.

Unfortunately, the President and some of his political associates appear not to have properly understood the reasons behind that electoral outcome. Rather than recognise the democratic choices of Lagos residents, some resorted to an ethnic interpretation that deepened divisions. One of the most unfortunate reactions came from Bayo Onanuga, then a spokesman for Tinubu’s presidential campaign and now a presidential spokesman. Shortly after the 2023 election, he issued a controversial warning to Igbo residents in Lagos, accusing them of interfering in the state’s politics.

In his tweet, he declared:

“Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics. Let there be no repeat in 2027. Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business.”

That statement was deeply troubling. It suggested that the political rights of Nigerian citizens could be restricted by their ethnic origins or ancestry. Lagos, like every other Nigerian state, belongs to all Nigerians who live, work and participate in its development. No ethnic group has an exclusive constitutional right to determine how other Nigerians should vote.

Onanuga’s diagnosis was also defective. Tinubu’s defeat in Lagos was not the product of an Igbo conspiracy. He faced opposition from different political tendencies, including influential Yoruba figures. Afenifere, the prominent Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, endorsed Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election. The Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour also mounted a serious challenge to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Reducing these political developments to ethnic interference was therefore an attempt to avoid the more important questions about voter preferences, political dissatisfaction and the right of citizens to make independent electoral choices.

What makes the episode particularly disappointing is the inclusive political reputation Tinubu built before becoming President. He popularised the appointment of non-indigenes into prominent positions in Lagos and demonstrated an ability to accommodate people from different ethnic backgrounds. He also facilitated the emergence of Joe Igbokwe, an Igbo man, as a prominent voice in the ruling political structure in Lagos.

His own family connections reflect Nigeria’s diversity, with his son, Seyi, married to a woman of Igbo ancestry.

It is against this background that the President must be careful about remarks that suggest lingering resentment over how the South-East or Igbo voters exercised their democratic rights in 2023.

When Tinubu reminds the Igbo that they disappointed him at the polls, he risks reducing the relationship between the presidency and an entire region to electoral gratitude and punishment. That is not the essence of democratic leadership.

The South-East does not need bread soaked in water, whether as a joke or a political metaphor. It needs infrastructure, industrial investment, federal appointments that reflect its place in the federation and equal opportunities for its citizens. Above all, it needs a President who recognises that no Nigerian should be made to feel like a second-class citizen because of where they come from or whom they voted for.

Tinubu has an opportunity to correct the unfortunate impressions created by some of the rhetoric surrounding his emergence. His recent engagement with Igbo residents in Lagos was a welcome departure from the divisive exchanges of 2023. But warm words and political banter must translate into concrete action.

The President should not be preoccupied with how the Igbo voted in 2023. He should be concerned about how Nigerians across all regions will assess his performance in 2027.

Nigeria wants the Tinubu who embraces every community, irrespective of colour, creed, culture or political preference. The presidency is not a reward for those who voted for the winner, nor a punishment for those who chose otherwise. It is a national trust.

Tinubu must govern as President of all Nigerians, not merely those who supported his ambition.