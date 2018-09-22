Buhari does not discriminate – Osinbajo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, Sunday said that President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration was sectional in his policies and style of governance.



Osibanjo spoke while inspecting facilities at the Imo International Airport in Owerri.

The Vice President among other things visited Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri, after which he proceeded to a birthday celebration organized by Rochas Foundation to honour Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, at 56.

Osinbajo said:President Muhammadu Buhari does not segregate in its responsibilities to states irrespective of religion or even party affiliation. This is the oath the President took on the day they were sworn-in.”

While on the inspection of the Airport, he explained that, “Facilities at the International Cargo Airport are World Class. We have looked at how to cooperate even further and certainly we are going to look at how to involve the Private Sector and bring in other agencies of the Federal Government in the running of the Cargo Airport.”

On the trader money scheme, Osinbajo said: “I am equally here to take another step in our social investment program. The government of President Buhari is poised to give a helping hand to the down trodden and petty traders in our society.

“Men and women who are involved in various crafts are given a fair chance to succeed. I am here to inaugurate the trader money scheme.

“This scheme is a loan that we give to the petty traders across the Country. We will be giving a minimum of thirty thousand naira each to petty traders in Imo State. The scheme is for the smallest traders.

“This is a Federal Government effort to eradicate poverty by putting resources in the hands of the poor with a view to helping to than develop their little businesses.”

Speaking also, Imo state governor, Okorocha, said: “In the spirit of the partnership between the State government and the Federal Government.

“I plead with the Federal Government to refund to Imo State some of the monies used in establishing Federal Institutions and Projects across the State, notably Imo International Cargo Airport and the Hospitals donated to Military and Para-military agencies.”