Ambode’s N5.5bn for APC primaries: ‘Another lie from mischief makers’

With the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Lagos barely 48 hours away, the social media has been awash with yet another misguided and unfounded allegation that incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode had earmarked a whooping N5.5billion to ensure victory at the primaries.



Speaking with our reporter on Thursday, a reliable source in Alausa seat of power, said that the report was false and another attempt by the desperate and sinking opposition to malign the governor by concocting lies.

The source, who spoke to our correspondent on telephone, said: “I had a good laugh this morning when I opened my social media accounts and saw the height of fake news with the headline ‘APC Governorship Primaries May Get Raw After Ambode’s Secret N5.5bn disbursement’.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. It seems Ambode’s opponents will fabricate anything just to malign him! Haba, a whooping N5billion? I shudder. Perhaps, the opposition can smell the coffee, they must be jittery; they can see defeat so close and they are deploying their impotent arsenal especially on the easily manipulated social media space to try and stop a performing governor,” the source said.

The source added that Lagosians were happy with the progress recorded by governor Ambode’s administration in the last three years and are ready to queue behind him for a second term to ensure completion of several laudable ongoing projects across the State.

While urging the public to disregard the obviously baseless allegation, the source said the governor more than ever before was focused on achieving his administration’s plan to make Lagos one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“Lagos has experienced a quantum leap in terms of infrastructural development, safety and security, decongestion of traffic, foreign direct investment, education, sports and so many other sectors. If there is one thing paramount on the mind of the governor is to ensure that when he is done by 2023, Lagos would have emerged as a smart city and one of the three fastest growing economies in the world,” the source said.