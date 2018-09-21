2019: Buhari appoints Amaechi to head campaign organisation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2019 Presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organisation for his re-election bid, with Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as Secretary and Director General.

Recall that Amaechi, who was governor of Rivers State, was Director-General of Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the election and brought the current administration into office.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja. yesterday, said the new director general will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.