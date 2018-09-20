2019 AFCON U17: Ugbade promises improved Eaglets

Golden Eaglets’ assistant coach, Nduka Ugbade has promised that the technical crew will present an improved team for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament next year.

While acknowledging that the lads put up a heroic effort to win the zonal qualifiers in Niger Republic last Saturday, Ugbade admitted that the team showed some lapses that need to be corrected before the main competition holds next year in Tanzania.

With that in mind, the China ’85 FIFA U16 World Cup-winning Eaglets’ captain said the players would be boosted physically, psychologically, emotionally and in all aspects before heading out for Tanzania 2019.

Before then, Ugbade says the lads need to rest after their exertions in Niamey, hence the decision of the crew to allow them some days off, after qualifying for the main event.

Ugbade said: “They need a break off the pitch after the whole playoffs in Niamey, Niger Republic, during the qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

“Their bodies need to rest so as to avoid unpleasant situations. The plan is to have a formidable team at the competition that can match any team.

“We still have a whole lot of work to do on the players. The lapses we observed at the qualifiers must all be worked on, they must also be ready emotionally, physiologically and some other situations that we will look into.”