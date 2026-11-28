By Tochi Okafor

The prolonged power cuts experienced over the last few months have brought back memories of growing up in the 1990s.

I grew up in a low-cost neighbourhood, and incessant electricity outages were a regular feature of our lives.

They drove me up the wall. I missed some of my favourite television programmes because, just when I was settling in to watch, the electricity would go off. My siblings and I also spent considerably more time on the balcony than we would have liked, simply because it was often the only place we could get some relief from the unbearable heat inside the house.



I remember the frustration, the disappointment, and the general inconvenience of missing out on life’s little pleasures. But I also remember thinking that this was just a phase. Surely, things would improve as the country developed. Surely, more than two decades later, we would have moved past this.



Yet here we are.



Recent months serve as a stark reminder of the persistent issues facing Nigerians. Circumstances may have changed, and many households now have generators, inverters, and other alternatives, but the underlying struggle remains remarkably familiar.

It is particularly disheartening to realise that something I experienced over 20 years ago is still consuming the time, money, and emotional energy of adults trying to build their lives today.



I work in wellness education, and I believe we need to pay more attention to how our living and working environments influence our health. This is supported by an established public health framework known as the Social Determinants of Health. Recognised by the World Health Organization, this framework examines how the conditions in which people are born, grow, live and work shape their health outcomes.



From that perspective, Nigeria’s unreliable electricity supply is not merely an infrastructure problem or an inconvenience. It is a public wellness issue, with consequences for our physical health, psychological well-being, and overall quality of life.

One aspect I find particularly important is its effect on our sense of emotional safety.



Emotional safety, in this context, is the sense of stability, predictability and control we derive from our immediate environment. It is the comfort of knowing that basic things will work when we need them to. We can return home, switch on the lights, cool our living spaces, prepare meals, charge our devices and get some rest without having to negotiate another interruption.



When these ordinary expectations become uncertain, everyday life demands considerably more effort. People are forced to remain mentally prepared for disruptions that should not be a regular feature of daily living.

Consider the Nigerian weather. It can be unbearably hot, yet you cannot confidently leave your air conditioner running. You switch on the generator, listen to it roar, monitor the fuel level and calculate how much longer you can afford to keep it running. A generator that should serve as an occasional backup has become an essential part of household infrastructure, with a recurring cost attached to its use.



Then there is the noise. In densely populated neighbourhoods, generators have become part of the background soundtrack of everyday life. You hear them from neighbouring compounds, shops, offices and residential buildings. The World Health Organization identifies excessive environmental noise as a public health concern, associating prolonged exposure with sleep disturbance, annoyance, cardiovascular risks and impaired cognitive functioning. These are not trivial consequences. Sleep and recovery are fundamental to good health, yet many people have to contend with generator noise well into the night.



There is also a more immediate danger. Poorly positioned generators can expose households to carbon monoxide, a poisonous gas that cannot be seen or smelled. In March 2025, The Guardian newspaper reported the deaths of a couple in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes inside their apartment. It was a tragic reminder of the risks people can unknowingly face while trying to secure electricity for their homes.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that generators should never be operated indoors, in garages or near doors, windows and vents. They should be positioned outdoors, at least 20 feet away from the home. The fact that households must increasingly depend on these machines makes generator safety an important public education issue, too.

Even something as fundamental as nutrition becomes more complicated.



I am particularly conscious of the relationship between food and wellness, and I know how much unreliable electricity can interfere with meal planning, preparation and storage. You have to consider what can be prepared quickly, what needs refrigeration and how long frozen food can remain safe without power.



Food safety guidance from the US Department of Agriculture indicates that an unopened refrigerator generally keeps food cold for about four hours without electricity. A full freezer can maintain its temperature for approximately 48 hours, provided it remains closed. These are useful safety benchmarks, but they also illustrate why prolonged and unpredictable outages create practical challenges for households.



You can plan your meals carefully, buy fresh ingredients and prepare food for the week, only to find yourself worrying about whether your refrigerator has maintained a safe temperature. For households that rely on refrigeration to preserve food, unreliable power introduces another layer of uncertainty into an activity as basic as feeding a family.



The psychological burden is not always dramatic or immediately visible. Often, it accumulates through a series of small but repeated demands.



You are anticipating the next outage, calculating the next fuel expense, rearranging your schedule and thinking about what needs to be charged before the electricity goes off again. Even when the power is available, there is sometimes an underlying awareness that it may not remain so.



This constant need to anticipate and manage disruptions consumes mental energy. It can contribute to frustration, irritability, anxiety and exhaustion, particularly when people have little control over the circumstances creating the strain.



This does not mean that every Nigerian living with unreliable electricity will develop a mental health condition. It means that people are being exposed to a persistent, avoidable source of stress, and that the cumulative burden deserves to be taken seriously.

There is also the financial dimension. Money that could have gone towards savings, family needs, recreation or personal development is redirected towards fuel, generator maintenance and alternative power arrangements. People are spending more simply to maintain what should be a basic standard of living.



In effect, the cost is not only what comes out of our pockets. It is also what we lose the opportunity to do with that money.

For small business owners, the consequences are particularly difficult because unreliable electricity directly affects the cost of doing business.



I have watched entrepreneurs express their frustration on social media about the rising cost of keeping their businesses operational. For many, alternative power is no longer an occasional expense. It is a significant and recurring operating cost. For a small business operating on tight margins, these decisions can determine whether the business remains profitable.



The World Bank’s research on Nigeria’s business environment highlights the scale of the problem. Its reporting indicates that businesses experience substantial daily power interruptions, while generator ownership or shared access has become widespread. The World Bank also identifies unreliable electricity as a major constraint on private-sector productivity, with smaller businesses particularly vulnerable.



When operating costs continually absorb resources that should support business development, there is less room to hire additional staff, improve equipment, invest in training or enhance customer experience. The entrepreneur is spending more energy keeping the business alive than building it.



The same pressure affects Nigerians working remotely for international organisations and clients. A power interruption is rarely an acceptable reason to miss an important meeting or deliver work late. People therefore invest in inverters, generators, mobile internet alternatives or temporary workspaces just to maintain professional reliability.



There is something particularly unfair about having to work twice as hard to remain productive because the infrastructure supporting your work cannot be relied upon.



We encourage people to eat well, but reliable food storage cannot always be guaranteed. We promote adequate sleep, yet some people spend portions of their nights managing generators or trying to sleep through excessive heat and noise. We encourage entrepreneurship, productivity and economic participation, while the infrastructure that supports these activities remains unreliable.



This is why I believe wellness conversations must extend beyond individual behaviour. Personal responsibility matters, but it cannot compensate indefinitely for an environment that makes healthy choices unnecessarily difficult.



Of course, individual alternatives have their place. Solar panels, inverters and other off-grid solutions can reduce dependence on the national grid. However, these options require significant upfront investment, making them inaccessible to many households and small businesses.



Even for those who can afford them, practical barriers remain. Tenants may be unable to install solar panels or make the necessary modifications to rented properties because of restrictions imposed by landlords. Access to reliable electricity is therefore also connected to affordability, housing arrangements and the ability of ordinary people to improve their living conditions.

We cannot make individual citizens solely responsible for resolving a systemic infrastructure failure.

Black out as charactriesed by lack of effective power (electricity) supply in Nigeria



The government must treat reliable electricity as a fundamental development priority, with sustained attention to generation, transmission and distribution. There must also be greater accountability across the electricity value chain.



Some of the issues that deserve attention include:



Transparency: Clear and accessible reporting of power interruptions, grid failures and restoration timelines.

Accountability: Greater responsibility from electricity distribution companies, including fair billing that reflects the quality and consistency of service delivered.



Consumer protection: Better provisions for tenants and homeowners who want to adopt alternative energy solutions.

Affordability: Accessible financing and policies that make solar and other reliable energy alternatives more attainable for households and small businesses.



Infrastructure investment: Long-term investment in the generation, transmission and distribution systems required to deliver dependable electricity.



This is not simply about having enough power to operate televisions, air conditioners and other household appliances. It is about allowing people to live, work, raise families and run businesses without the unnecessary burden of constantly finding ways around a problem that should be addressed at a systemic level.



We must expand how we measure the cost of unreliable electricity. Megawatts, business losses and fuel expenditure are important indicators, but they do not tell the whole story. We must also account for disrupted sleep, financial anxiety, compromised food storage, environmental noise, safety risks and the emotional exhaustion of living with persistent uncertainty.



A functional electricity system will not solve every wellness challenge Nigeria faces. But it will remove a significant and entirely unnecessary source of strain from people’s everyday lives.



I think back to that little girl in the 1990s, sitting through another power outage, frustrated that she would miss her favourite television programme and retreating to the balcony with her siblings to escape the heat. She had every reason to believe that things would be better by the time she grew up.



More than two decades later, I find myself having the same conversations about electricity, only now the stakes are considerably higher.



Nigerians have not accepted this situation. We have survived it, and survival is not the same as living well.



Sometimes, what people need is not another wellness lecture, another productivity hack or another motivational speech.

Sometimes, they simply need the lights to stay on.