File: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

By Dickson Omobola

Global air transport technology company, SITA, has said travel-related stress is discouraging people from travelling, leading to lost bookings and revenue for airlines.



SITA’s 2026 Passenger IT Insights said a survey of nearly 8,000 travellers across 24 countries, four in 10 (42 per cent) have decided against taking a trip because they expected the experience to be too stressful.



However, SITA’s Chief Executive Officer, David Lavorel, said the air transport industry could recover bookings and revenue lost to travel-related stress by deploying technology to give passengers greater visibility and control at every stage of their journeys.

The survey also found that passengers increasingly expect technology to provide solutions, with eight in 10 believing it can reduce the stress associated with air travel.



For airlines, the lost bookings are particularly significant because they involve some of their most valuable customers. Six in 10 frequent flyers have abandoned plans to travel because of anticipated stress. More than half of travellers under 30, the next generation of frequent flyers, have also done so.



These two groups are also the most confident that technology can make air travel less stressful, with 89 per cent of frequent flyers and 86 per cent of travellers under 30 expressing confidence in its potential.



Lavorel said: “Every trip we win back is a seat filled, a parking space sold and a coffee bought. Travellers are telling us where the stress comes from: delays, queues and worrying about their bags. Most of it comes down to not knowing what happens next. When airlines, airports, ground handlers and border agencies share what they know, passengers can see what is coming before they have to ask.”