Global technology leader Samsung, in strategic partnership with Nigeria’s leading consumer electronics marketing company, SIMS Nigeria Limited, has announced an exciting two-day Black Friday sales campaign offering Nigerian consumers up to 80% off on a wide range of authentic Samsung products.

Scheduled to run from Friday, November 27 to Saturday, November 28, 2026, the promotional event gives shoppers nationwide an unmatched opportunity to buy original Samsung Smart TVs, inverter ACs, refrigerators, Galaxy phones, kitchen appliances and other small domestic products at heavily discounted prices. Customers can access these exclusive Black Friday deals at any SIMS Digital Centre across Nigeria or shop conveniently via SIMS Nigeria’s official e-commerce platform, SIMS Online (www.simsng.com). This service is only applicable in Lagos for now.

Built on over three decades of trusted collaboration, this Black Friday campaign underscores both brands’ shared commitment to making cutting-edge innovation accessible to Nigerian households and businesses without compromising on authenticity or after-sales support. Every Samsung product is designed with industry-leading durability, intelligent performance, and sleek design, ensuring long-term value and reliability for everyday life.

Speaking on the campaign, Ginika Edeh, Samsung Brand Manager at SIMS Nigeria, emphasized the quality of the product lineup and the peace of mind customers enjoy when shopping through SIMS channels:

“Samsung products are globally renowned for their superior craftsmanship, durability, and groundbreaking innovation. Through this Black Friday campaign, we are excited to reward Nigerian consumers with extraordinary discounts of up to 80% on genuine Samsung devices.

When customers shop at any SIMS Digital Centre nationwide or on SIMS Online on November 27 and 28, they are guaranteed 100% authentic products, official manufacturer warranties, and the trusted retail excellence that SIMS Nigeria has delivered for nearly forty years.”

As a reputable retail destination, SIMS Digital Centres provides customers with hands-on product demos, expert support services, and dependable after-sales care, eliminating the risks associated with grey-market purchases. Shoppers are encouraged to visit their nearest SIMS Digital Centre early or log on to www.simsng.com [for Lagos shoppers] on November 27 and 28, 2026, while stocks last.

About SIMS Nigeria Limited

Established in 1987, SIMS Nigeria Limited is a leading marketing company for global consumer electronics brands and home appliances in Nigeria, operating an extensive network of SIMS Digital Centres nationwide and an integrated online retail platform.

Media Contact:

SIMS Nigeria Limited

Website: www.simsng.com | Hotlines: 09010376670/ 09040900327