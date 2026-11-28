By Dickson Omobola

Following recent air traffic disruptions in the United States and Italy, linked to ageing infrastructure and telecommunications failures, calls have grown for Nigeria to urgently upgrade its air navigation infrastructure and equipment to avert similar incidents



Many have warned that similar disruptions in the country could cause enormous financial losses, particularly for airlines already grappling with high operating costs, foreign exchange pressures, surging jet fuel prices and heavy taxation, while leaving passengers stranded and disrupt crucial travel plans.



Beyond the immediate impact on flight schedules, they said airlines could incur additional costs from refunding affected passengers and providing care and assistance to those stranded.



The concerns came after the unexpected incident in the United States on Friday, November 13, 2026, when the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, imposed a nationwide ground stop that lasted several hours due to a telecommunications and equipment outage.



United States Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, who attributed the problem to ageing infrastructure and instability in the country’s air traffic control radar and communications systems, said the wider economic impact of the disruption could run into billions of dollars.



The communications failure affected all 22 air route traffic control centres, which guide aircraft across the country, leaving more than 10,000 flights delayed and at least 4,000 cancelled, according to FlightAware.



The four largest US airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, could also suffer a combined $345m hit to their pre-tax earnings, according to brokerage firm Bernstein.



Italy also experienced a major disruption in October, although the cause was different. An overnight fault in the geographic data transmission network supporting the country’s air traffic control system disrupted flight operations across several airports.

The resulting delays and cancellations affected airports nationwide, including Rome Fiumicino, Milan, Bergamo, Naples, Venice, Palermo, Cagliari and Trieste. While intercontinental departures were prioritised, shorter-distance flights faced more interruptions.

Urgent

Against this backdrop, many aviation professionals across the country have said the need to accelerate the upgrade of the country’s air navigation infrastructure before similar failures occur cannot be over emphasised.

Some of the equipment requiring attention include the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria, TRACON, communication networks and navigation beacons.



While the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has identified some of the equipment as obsolete, lacking spare parts and operating beyond its expected lifespan, others have been described as overstretched.



For instance, the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association, NATCA, which has about 400 members, some of whom are in NAMA, has consistently raised concerns over the state of the country’s communication and surveillance equipment.



At the association’s 55th Annual General Meeting, held recently in Lagos and themed: ‘Beyond Silos to Synergy: Shaping the Future of Nigerian Air Traffic Management,’ it further deepened the call for urgent investment in critical infrastructure.



President of NATCA, Mr Edino Amos, lamented that 2026 had been a difficult year for air traffic controllers, ATCOs, saying there had been no significant improvement in communication and surveillance infrastructure despite the challenges confronting personnel across the country.



While acknowledging announced approvals and procurement milestones, he said these were yet to translate into tangible improvements in the equipment available to controllers at their consoles.

Steps taken



Amos said the association had engaged relevant government institutions and aviation authorities in a bid to secure the necessary improvements.



He said: “NATCA has sought a high-level presentation of its position to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Management of NAMA. The Association has also submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly on aviation funding reform, in which we make the case that safety-critical infrastructure requires predictable and ring-fenced funding.



“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I state that this frustrating engagement is pushing the association towards considering the withdrawal of our services, should there be no clear strategic plan for the total overhaul of communication and surveillance infrastructure in Nigeria.”



He identified several areas requiring urgent attention, including improving airspace safety, reducing economic waste, enhancing profitability for airline operators and attracting more airlines to Nigerian airspace.



He said: “Minister, we make this call not as a threat, but as patriots who sit daily before screens and failing frequencies to keep this country safe.”

Welfare



Amos also said infrastructure upgrades must be matched with improved staff welfare, adding that a motivated workforce was essential to achieving optimal performance.



He lamented that, at the prevailing exchange rate, an average air traffic controller could barely make ends meet.



He said: “Inflation has since eroded the value of that review. NATCA has therefore engaged management on the review of the ATC Aeromedical Allowance; and the review of the Rating Allowance, which is long overdue.”

Reliability



The call for improved air navigation infrastructure has also featured in discussions among other aviation professionals.

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers, NAAE, held in Jos, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Ahmad Abba, said there is a need for ageing infrastructure to be addressed, alongside reliable power supply, preventive maintenance and tested contingency arrangements in the air transport sector.

While speaking on the theme: ‘Optimising CNS/ATM Through Enhanced Training, Operation and Regulatory Compliance,’ Abba identified cybersecurity threats and interference with satellite navigation signals, including jamming and spoofing, as risks requiring coordinated action by aviation stakeholders and relevant national authorities.

He said reliable air navigation services are essential not only for airspace safety but also for the growth and sustainability of Nigerian airlines, passenger confidence and the long-term development of the aviation sector.

Although he welcomed efforts to modernise Nigeria’s air navigation infrastructure, including the planned overhaul of the TRACON system and the introduction of Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast, ADS-B, capability, he said infrastructure projects must incorporate personnel training, maintenance arrangements, spare parts and safety assessments from the outset.

He said: “Modern equipment matters. But equipment alone does not create a safe airspace. Competent people, disciplined operations and effective regulation do.”