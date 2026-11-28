Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State have agreed to work together to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The stakeholders also pledged to support Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s position backing Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

The resolution was reached at a joint stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, and convened by the Chairman of Orumba South Local Government, Hon. Shedrack Azubuike, in collaboration with Booth 2 Booth with Bola Tinubu, an APC support group led by its National Coordinator, Mr Ikechukwu Madu.

At the meeting, the stakeholders agreed to strengthen political cooperation, unity and mutual understanding between the two parties, stressing the importance of working across party lines in pursuit of shared political and developmental interests.

A major outcome of the meeting was the decision to support Soludo’s position on Tinubu’s re-election and mobilise grassroots support across Orumba South.

To achieve this, the stakeholders resolved to establish a joint APC–APGA mobilisation committee to coordinate political engagement and grassroots mobilisation across the 18 wards of the local government area.

They also agreed to promote peaceful political coexistence, political tolerance and constructive engagement, while sustaining regular consultations and collaborative initiatives for the development of Orumba South.

The stakeholders commended Azubuike and Madu for initiating the engagement, describing the meeting as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation among political stakeholders and establish a common platform around shared objectives.

Those present included the Deputy National Coordinator of Booth 2 Booth, Mr Jafar Abdulahi Ibrahim; the group’s Anambra State Coordinator, Mr Paschal Candle; and the APC Anambra State Organising Secretary, Mr Izuchukwu Okeke.

The meeting ended with a reaffirmation of the stakeholders’ commitment to sustained APC–APGA cooperation, support for Soludo’s position on Tinubu’s re-election and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.