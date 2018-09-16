16 intelligence agencies now led by North—IYC, IPDI

By Emma Amaize

IJAW Youth Council, IYC, and Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, yesterday, said with the appointment of Mr. Bichi Magaji, who is from Kano State, as boss of Department of State Services, DSS, the North is now in charge of 16 of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.

Both groups made the disclosure in separate statements by Eric Omare, President, IYC, and Austin Ozobo, President, IPDI.

According to IYC, “replacing Seiyefa, who is from Bayelsa State, with Bichi Magaji, Kano State, violates the spirit of national unity, placing16 out of the 17 national intelligence agencies in the control of northerners.

“This is against the spirit and intention of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires composition of the government or its affairs be carried out in such a way as to promote national unity, loyalty and federal character.”

IPDI on its part said, “We are appalled at the clannish and clueless replacement of Seiyefa as DSS acting director with a northerner.

“It is our candid call that Seiyefa should be reinstated to sustain the fragile peace in Niger Delta.”