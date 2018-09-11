11 years after, Gov Al-Makura probes Adamu’s administration

By David Odama

LAFIA—As the political crisis between former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the incumbent, Tanko Al-Makura, deepens, the state, yesterday, set up a committee to probe Adamu’s administration.

The crisis rocking the Nasarawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, which has pitched Governor Al-Makura and Senator Adamu against each other, is not unconnected with the 2019 elections.

In a swift reaction, the former governor alleged that Al-Makura is fighting him because he (Adamu) refused to support the governor’s anointed candidate to succeed him in 2019, adding that the governor is fighting a losing battle.

Governor Al-Makura, at the swearing in of three permanent secretaries and three special advisers, set up a committee to probe the Adamu’s administration—1999 to 2007.

Probe’s focus

The committee, headed by Commissioner for Finance, Ayuba Ayenajeh, has been mandated to review the concession agreement of all the state government-owned hotels and other related facilities, including the New Keffi Hotel, NIPDC Conference Hotel and Keffi Club.

The committee is also mandated to review and investigate the circumstances that led to the failure of the Farin Ruwa Independent Hydro-Power Plant project the Zimbabwean farmers’ projects.

Senator Adamu is the owner of New Keffi Hotel and is alleged to have started the Farin Ruwa project with huge amount of money, without anything to show for it.

Senator Adamu reacts

In his reaction in a telephone interview, the former governor, Abdullahi Adamu, alleged that Al-Makura was fighting him because of 2019 governorship candidate.

According to Adamu, “whatever is my offence, the governor should go ahead and probe me. I am not afraid of his probe. But our eyes will remain on the board.

“His decision to probe my administration 11 years after is diversionary. He is going on a shadow-chasing spree and I won’t be part of it. So, let him probe me, he is the governor. He can afford to do what he wants.”

According to Senator Adamu, the governor should not forget that his administration was coming to an end, saying “what goes around comes around. If the governor is doing what is doing to scare him, he will be fighting a losing battle.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2019 elections, Senator Adamu, who represents Nasarawa West, has vowed to stop the emergence of Abdullahi Sule, Governor Al-Makura’s anointed candidate for the governorship election.

On his part, Al-Makura is determined to stop Senator Adamu’s third term bid by putting up one of his commissioners, Tijjani Ahmed, to fight for the senatorial ticket.