Trump says US will ‘guide’ ships out of Hormuz Strait from Monday

The United States will escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, US President Donald Trump said Sunday, claiming that “countries from all over the world” had requested it.

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time.”