APC group wants Al-Makura as new National Chairman

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the All progressives Congress (APC) plans to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, a pressure group in the party known as APC National Youth Ambassadors has called on President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party to make former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Al-Makura the next national Chairman of the party.

The Deputy Chairman, South of the group, Dominic Odigo commended the president for the recent appointment of Al-Makura as the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

A joint statement by Odigo, the group’s National Chairman, Engr Kabiru Abdulhamid, National Women Leader, Hon. Salma Musa, and the South-South Women Leader, Hon. Rita Embiowei read that “Sen Umaru Tanko Al-Makura distinguished himself when he was the governor of Nasarawa state and then a senator.

“He is a tested and loyal party man who we think is the best man the party needs right now.

“It is also fair for the party to ensure that every region is carried along and to remember that the party had already zoned the chairmanship of the party to North Central which produced Sen Abdulahi Adamu before he resigned.

“We believe that APC as a party of progressives with the welfare of the people and the socio-economic development of Nigeria its focus, it is only proper that the party brings its best hands forward.

“We believe that Al-Makura as a man with the people at heart, his leadership of the party would help drive the Renewed Hope Agena of the president.

“The drumbeats for the 2027 general elections are already by the corner and the party needs somebody who would lead it to victory, we strongly believe that Senator Al-Makura fits this bill because his relationship with the people and influenced cuts across the six geo-political zones of the country.”