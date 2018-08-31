Vote buying will mar 2019 elections —Prof Onuoha

By Ikpechukwu Ojobor

NSUKKA—DIRECTOR, Centre for American Studies and Professor of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Jonah Onuoha has revealed that the reported cases of vote buying during elections, if not tackled, will affect the outcome of the 2019 elections in the country.

Prof Onuoha who said this yesterday in an interview revealed that vote buying was one of the worst things that could happen to Nigerian politics as: “it is a situation where someone needs to give cash so as to be voted for,” adding that people have got used to it that they must get something before they vote.

“The issue of vote buying is not new. You could recall it happened during the first republic where voters were enticed with stock fish, rice, salt, food items among others. That is what we call stomach infrastructure but it was not with physical cash like you have it now.

“Then, it was either goods or services but the recent one got worse like in Ekiti during the campaigns and elections when money was shared. Vote buying is one of the worst things that can happen to Nigerian politics where someone needs to give cash so as to be voted for. So, people have got used to it that they must get something before they vote for you.

“Unfortunately, both the ruling party and the opposition are involved in this scandal. For example, if you look at the budget that the ruling party has made for the 2019 elections, you will see that they are ready to buy anything not just votes in the 2019 elections. And now, you ask me who are those selling and those buying. The political parties and their agents of course are those buying it from voters,” he maintained.

The don further noted that politicians in the country have taken advantage of the harsh economic realities in the country to entice and induce voters with money so they can vote for them.

“Recall that in May, Nigeria topped as the country with largest number of people living in extreme poverty behind India. A report by the World Poverty Clock said extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, the highest number in the world. The survey showed that Nigeria had an estimated 87 million people in extreme poverty compared to India’s 73 million.

“They have capitalised on the poverty of the people to be buying their votes. They have used the poverty of the masses to entice them with money and after selling it, the masses will not have the right or moral justification to say anything when things go wrong because they have sold their votes.”