2027: Idris urges Nigerians to reject voter apathy, vote buying

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged Nigerians to reject voter apathy, vote buying and electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general election, calling for greater participation in the democratic process.

Idris said eligible voters had a responsibility to protect democracy by participating peacefully in elections, warning that staying away from the polls, selling votes and resorting to violence could undermine the electoral process.

The minister made the call in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, following the flag-off of the National Orientation Agency’s nationwide grassroots mobilisation campaign for the 2027 general election.

The campaign, themed, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Future: Say No to Apathy, Vote Buying and Violence. Let’s Build a United Nigeria in 2027,” seeks to promote responsible electoral participation and peaceful elections across the country.

“An election is more than a day at the polling unit. It is an opportunity for citizens to decide who represents them and to influence the direction of their communities and country. When eligible voters stay away, sell their votes or resort to violence, the entire democratic process suffers,” Idris said.

He said the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, remained committed to strengthening the democratic process and improving public confidence in elections.

According to him, Tinubu signed the Electoral Act 2026 into law, introducing reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Idris commended the Director-General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, and the agency’s staff for initiating the campaign, urging them to sustain public engagement nationwide.

He said the initiative’s success would depend on collaboration among government institutions, electoral authorities, security agencies, community leaders and citizens.

Speaking at the event, Issa-Onilu said the agency would deploy its state directorates across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to mobilise citizens at the grassroots.

He said the campaign would use local languages, radio programmes, community dialogues, drama and digital platforms to tackle voter apathy, discourage vote buying and prevent electoral violence.

“The National Orientation Agency will take this campaign to communities across the country, engaging Nigerians in languages they understand to promote voter participation, discourage vote buying and electoral violence, and encourage the responsible sharing of verified information,” Issa-Onilu said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting a credible and inclusive 2027 general election.

He urged Nigerians to work with electoral stakeholders to ensure peaceful participation, stressing that the success of the polls would require adequate preparation and collective responsibility.

“INEC is committed to conducting a free, fair, transparent, inclusive and credible 2027 General Election. Achieving this requires early preparation, strong collaboration among stakeholders and the active participation of Nigerians,” he said.