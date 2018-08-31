Cross River: PDP shuts door against obscure aspirants, rules out automatic tickets

By Emma Una

NTUFAM Inok Edim, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross State has said that the party would not hand its tickets to people who are obscure and without capacity to make the needed impact in the electioneering campaigns.

Speaking in Calabar, yesterday, when Mr Chris Agara, senatorial aspirant for Cross River Central District visited the party’s office to buy the data form, Edim said those whose capacity is only on Facebook should look elsewhere for tickets to contest elections not the PDP.

“There are politicians with deep pockets on the other side so we will not hand our tickets to obscure aspirants who only campaign on facebook without the needed leverage to make impact in the field because we do not want to lose any of our seats,” he said.

The PDP chairman said there are no automatic tickets for both incumbents seeking re-election and new aspirants as everyone will have to go through due process and win at the primaries.

“I am sure the delegates will know who to vote for during the primaries and for those who are ignoring the party, they will get their result when the time comes.

It is in the midst of many aspirants and through primaries that we know who has capacity and our tickets would be won in the field by deserving aspirants “ Edim stated.

Mr. Chris Agara said his respect for the party which is supreme has made him to constantly visit the secretariat to confer and seek for advice from the executive of the party whom he referred to as ‘’fathers,’’ adding: “I am here to pick the Data form that will enable me provide information about myself that qualifies me to represent the central senatorial district of the state and I believe you as my father will give me the blessing to proceed.”