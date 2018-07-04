Breaking News
Translate

Photos: President Emmanuel Macron at the Shrine

On 7:44 amIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Lagos on Tuesday evening to the Shrine, Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti’s music venue, to celebrate Nigerian and African culture.

“I’m very happy to be here with you tonight,” said Macron, addressing the cheering and whistling crowd in English.

Macron went directly to the Shrine from Nigeria’s capital of Abuja, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the second day of his visit to West Africa after Mauritania on Monday.

The French president said he was happy to return to Nigeria, where he had done an internship at the French embassy in 2002 and had visited the Shrine.

Describing the concert hall as “iconic”, Macron said that “we have to build a new common narrative” in Africa.

“You have to recognise the bad and negative pages of this history, but you have to move forward,” he said to applause.

Macron, who had taken off his jacket and tie, was at the Shrine to announce the launch of the African Cultural Season which takes place in France in 2020, showcasing music, fashion, cinema and theatre.

The choice of venue surprised some Nigerians, who associate the Shrine with the anti-establishment musician.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is watched by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari as he signs the ‘gold book’ at The Presidential State House in Abuja on July 3, 2018.
French President Emmanuel Macron signs the ‘gold book’ at The Presidential State House in Abuja on July 3, 2018.. / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) gestures as he addresses media representatives alongside Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at The Presidential State House in Abuja on July 3, 2018.
 / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses for a selfie with Nigerian artists Femi Kuti, Youssou N’Dour and Angelique Kidjo at the Shrine Afrika in Lagos on July 3, 2018.
/ AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) dances next to Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (L) at the Shrine Afrika in Lagos on July 3, 2018.
/ AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at The Presidential State House in Abuja on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron performs at the Shrine Afrika in Lagos on July 3, 2018.  AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) laughs with Angelique Kidjo (2ndR) and Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (2ndL) at the Afrika Shrine in Lagos on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with a young boy who drew a portrait of him during a visit to the Afrika Shrine in Lagos on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) poses with Nigerian musician Femi Kuti (L) and Senegalese singer Youssou N’dour (2ndR) at the Afrika Shrine in Lagos on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) arrives to take part of a live show in the Afrika Shrine in Lagos on July 3, 2018./ AFP PHOTO /
Nigerian musician Femi Kuti performs at the Afrika Shrine in Lagos on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with a young boy who drew a portrait of him during a visit to the Afrika Shrine in Lagos on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks next to Mauritanian film director Abderrahmane Sissako at the Afrika Shrine in Lagos on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.