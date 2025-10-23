Photos: Davido meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stirred excitement among fans on social media after announcing his meeting with French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The music icon took to his official X account on Thursday to share photos from the high-profile meeting

with the French President.

His caption read, “It was an honour meeting #EmmanuelMacron and sharing our visions for a better world.”

It was an honor meeting @EmmanuelMacron and sharing our visions for a better world 🇳🇬🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/iZjEEjmLtq — Davido (@davido) October 23, 2025

Although Davido did not disclose specific details of their discussion, the meeting underscores the growing cultural diplomacy between Nigeria and France, particularly in the creative and entertainment industries.

Macron has long shown interest in Africa’s creative sectors. In 2018, during a historic visit to the Afrika Shrine, home of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the French President described it as an iconic centre for the propagation of African culture, strength, and music.

The recent meeting between Davido and Macron also comes on the heels of the Création Africa Forum held in Lagos, which celebrated innovation across digital fashion, gaming, animation, and immersive technologies

Vanguard News