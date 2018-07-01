N-power: Group salutes Buhari for empowering 6.8m Nigerians

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-A group under the aegis of Ekiti Development Front (EDF), Sunday

disclosed that no fewer than 6.8 million Nigerians have benefited from the federal government empowerment programme tagged N-power.

EDF commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the programme that has helped in reducing poverty and crime among Nigerian youths.

The group said poor handling of the economy under the present Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) government of Ayodele Fayose caused the high level of poverty in the state.

The group said the State has abundant human and material resources that could be deployed for Ekiti economic prosperity, if they are judiciously harnessed by the present government.

EDF said this in Ikere and Aramoko Ekiti over the weekend while empowering aggregate of 500 residents in Ekiti South and Central Senatorial Districts.

Materials donated included: Clippers, Dryers sewing machines, compressors, generating sets, mixers, food stuff, washing machines, grinding machines and cash gifts.

The body also flagged off its social security scheme, where beneficiaries will be receiving monthly stipends if criteria set are met in line with the model set by Dr. Kayode Fayemi while superintending over the state.

EDF Coordinator in Ekiti, Barrister Adeoye Aribasoye, while addressing the beneficiaries, advised the electorate to vote Fayemi in the July 14 poll, so that more people can benefit from the N-power.

Aribasoye stated that the best way for anyone to escape the menace of poverty is to be economically active.

Aribasoye said the self-employment has become the veritable way for people to get engaged in productive jobs with the dearth of white collar jobs at both state and the federal levels.

“There is no job now in the state, because we have a government that can’t think outside the box to create wealth for its people.

“If a government is claiming that it has employed people, it doesn’t mean you have taken them into the state civil service. A government can create opportunities through private individuals and give support to the organizations to be able to pay those in its employ.

“It happened under Governor Kayode Fayemi’s regime when the State Job Creation Agency partnered with private bodies for the training of unemployed graduates for them to be self reliant.

“ Government at that time would pay for the training and also paid the salaries of those employed by the private organizations for some time.

“We are pleading with you to use this opportunity very well. In a modern economy we are, one can begin a business with little amount and with dedication, he can go places.

“This organization doesn’t believe in tokenism. We could have given you a sachet of rice and N1,000, but these will take you nowhere.

“But with the little we have given you, you can start something on your own and with dedication and commitment to what you are doing, sky would be your starting point”, he said.

Aribasoye said the organization will continue to partner with private individuals and philanthropy bodies to put smiles on the faces of the people.

The coordinator said time has come for individuals and organization to begin to champion philanthropic gestures, to serve as a bulwark and reinforce the opportunities for the ones being provided by the government at all levels.

“What we are doing is not politically inclined, we are doing it to reduce poverty. And whatever we give out doesn’t have political colouration. We perceived all Ekiti indigenes as one, whether you are PDP or APC.

“We shall continue to relate with Ekiti people irrespective of class, political affiliations and ethnic affinity, because making Ekiti a good place for all is our utmost aim and that we shall achieve”, he stated.