Killings: Bayelsa CLO calls for the removal of service chiefs

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA-THE Bayelsa state branch of the Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has called for the removal of the service chiefs and a total overhauling of the nation’s security apparatus following the indiscriminate killings in parts of the country by suspected herdsmen.

CLO in a press statement issued in Yenagoa by its chairman, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio yesterday, described the killings as “provocative and unacceptable,” stating that its amount to crimes against humanity, regretting that it is unfortunate that the nation’s security apparatus appears to have been overwhelmed.

While frowning at the role of politicians in fueling insecurity in the country through their activities and utterances, CLO said it is sad that the security agencies have not been able to nib the crisis in the bud, adding that the body was passing a vote of no confidence on the service chiefs.

CLO, call on well meaning Nigerians to rise up and speak out against insecurity and called on the national assembly to declare the herdsmen as terrorist organisation just as the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, was proscribed.

“We should refrain from mixing security with politics, the wanton and gruesome killings of innocent Nigerians in recent times calls for concern by all Nigerians and must be condemned by all. We therefore reaffirmed our call for the removal of the service chiefs and complete overhauling of the nation’s security apparatus.”