World Cup: Ex-NFF director cautions Coach Rohr on tactics, formation

By Mariam Akande/Olanrewaju Akojede

Lagos – Former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Tunde Disu, on Friday in Lagos, warned Super Eagles Coach, Genort Rohr, on tactics and formation during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Disu gave this warning just as the Super Eagles warm up to play their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kaliningrad against Croatia on Saturday,

He described the result of the team friendly matches as not too encouraging, but explained that the team could still spring surprises.

Disu advised the Eagles’ gaffer to be wary of the tactics and formations to be adopted for the matches, adding that some formation might not bring out the desired results.

“The results have not been encouraging in this your World Cup friendlies; the 4-3-3 formation has not been yielding good results.

”Rohr can as well consider adding 4-4-2 to his formation, whereby he will have four manning the back, two defensive midfield, Mikel and Ndidi, two outside midfield, Iwobi and Moses, two strikers, Ighalo and Ihenacho.

”Maybe, John Ogu can also come as substitute, I think Ighalo can not do the job alone in the front,” he said.

Disu said that the other formations might be foreign to the Eagles, hence the need for an adaptable formation.

”The 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation has not been mastered properly by the players, which was glaring in the last friendly game played.

”This is my tactical analysis to the Assistant Coach Salisu, who once worked under me.

”The coach should also allow Kelechi Iheanacho takes our free kicks both from left and centre while Moses can take the one from the right side,” he said.

NAN reports that the Eagles are in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina. (NAN)