Be ready for constructive criticism, Secondus tells Oshiomhole

By Demola Akinyemi, with agency report

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated newly elected chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, asking him to be ready for constructive criticisms.

This came as Kwara State chapter of APC pleaded with the new national leadership of the party to correct all perceived wrongs in the party without fear or favour, warning that if not properly handled, it could negatively affect the chances of the party in 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, in a congratulatory statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus wished the former Edo State governor well in his new challenge, saying he was hopeful that his (Oshiomhole) coming would help deepen democracy in the country.

According to the statement, “on behalf of my party, the PDP, I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party.

“May I assure you of PDP’s readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic institutions to strive.”

Kwara APC urges new exco to right all wrongs

In Ilorin, the state APC also urged the new executives to be magnanimous in victory by embracing and accommodating other co-contestants in the scheme of things in the party.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Buhari, in a statement, said: “National convention has come and gone. We give glory to God for a successful conduct of the election.

“We congratulate both the outgoing and incoming national leadership of our party, the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and all leaders of thought who ensured a hitch-free convention.

“We congratulate particularly Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the Publicity Secretary-elect. His re-election by an overwhelming majority of our party members across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja is a testimony to his competence, doggedness and astuteness as our party’s spokesperson.

“We urge the winners to be magnanimous in victory. They should embrace and accommodate their co-contestants in the scheme of things, as we all move forward towards nation building.

“We reiterate that the Comrade Adams Oshiomole-led APC is coming at a time of a lot of storms in the party, which, if not properly handed, and quick, might affect the chances of the party in the next polls.

“The conduct of the Convention and the drama that heralded it before, during and after the elections have raised a lot of dust that the party leadership has to set about quickly remedying.

“There is an urgent need to restore the party to the default setting of sanity, supremacy and constitutionalism. A situation where ‘monkeys’ will be toiling day and night at the grassroots mobilising for the party but some ‘baboons’ will be sitting arrogantly in Abuja without lifting a finger and yet dragging party structure with genuine party members should be done with already.

“We are hopeful that the new leadership of the party will set about quickly righting the so many wrongs bedevilling the party across the country without fear or favour. It is only through this that the future and posterity of our party is guaranteed.”