By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

No fewer than 16 persons, including women, youths and children, have been killed after gunmen stormed Tafi Gana community, a hamlet of Kyie Ihwien, near Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, according to the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), occurred at about 11:30pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, leaving four other persons injured and throwing the community into confusion, fear and panic.

The association, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sam Jugo, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Thursday, said, “The attackers wielded assault rifles and other dangerous weapons.”

“They stormed the community and started shooting sporadically.”

It added, “By dawn of Thursday, November 26, 2026, about 16 persons lay dead, while four other survivors were rushed to unknown medical facilities with various degrees of injuries.”

The association gave the names of those killed as Moses Oko, 70; Maingwa Zere Rangya, 60; Danladi Ishaku, 45; Luka Danladi, 21; Elisha Luka, 18; David Danladi, 10; Ishaya Goslow, 18; Lami Danladi, 30; Isi Ishaku, 18; Zhime Ngaza, 75; ThankGod Danladi, 18; Gideon Joseph, 25; Ladi Abba, 65; Ruth Istifanus, 20; Mary Keyi, 18; and Lazarus Musa, 13.

The statement quoted the traditional ruler of the area, Nggwe Gado Dama, as confirming the incident, adding that the matter had been reported to security agencies.

It said, “The matter had been reported to security operatives who were, as at press time, at the scene of the attack.”

The association condemned the killings and appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.

It said, “The IDA appeals to all natives not to take laws into their hands but allow the security agencies to do the needful to dispense justice to the slain.”

The association expressed condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Irigwe nation, praying for the repose of the souls of the victims and God’s comfort for their immediate families.