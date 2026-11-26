Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday he would give every child in the United States two shares in his SpaceX rocket company, doubling an offer he made last month.

“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform he also owns.

The world’s richest person said the share from SpaceX would be transferred next month, while the share from him personally would be transferred in June next year.

He did not provide any further details about how the scheme would work.

“I recommend holding on to your shares,” Musk said, claiming that SpaceX could “be worth about a million times the current global economy” if it “succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy.”

“These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them,” he said.

In October, Musk promised that every child in the US would receive one SpaceX share, adding that it would be “the first of many.”

There are around 73 million people under the age of 18 in the country, according to 2024 data from the Census Bureau.

The closing price of one SpaceX share was $127.44 on Wednesday, meaning Musk’s gift would be worth a combined $18.6 billion.

SpaceX made its stock market debut in June, raising about $85.7 billion.

The company’s Starship megarocket reached orbit for the first time in September, a milestone for the spacecraft central to Musk’s ambition to colonize Mars.