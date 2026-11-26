In 2026, the United States went on an economic offensive looking to access critical minerals across Africa in its race to compete with China for materials that are essential for new technologies and the energy transformation.

Will 2027 deliver on these promises for African governments and will the new Democrat-controlled US Congress complicate US deals with investigations into their transparency?

– Investments or promises? –

American companies and consortiums this year announced large-scale mining investment projects through partnerships in Guinea, South Africa, Mozambique and Kenya.

But it was the strategic partnership agreed in December 2025 with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that illustrated Washington’s economic push to secure its supply of critical minerals and reduce dependence on China.

China has had a long head-start. It began investing in the African mining sector in the 1990s.

The deal stipulated that Kinshasa would identify a portfolio of mining assets on which American investors have a right of first offer.

In return, the Congolese government secured diplomatic support from Washington on security in its volatile eastern region, rocked by violence by myriad armed groups for more than 30 years.

Since then, the American company Virtus Minerals, in partnership with the Indian group Lloyds Metals&Energy, has announced the acquisition of Chemaf, a heavily indebted Congolese company specialising in copper and cobalt.

Orion Critical Mineral Consortium is negotiating with the international group Glencore for a 40-percent stake in its Mutanda and Kamoto mines, which also produce copper and cobalt.

– Transparency probes? –

Kinshasa urged Washington this month to “move from signed agreements to actual investments”.

But the Democrats’ triumph in the US midterm elections could complicate the implementation of the partnerships concluded by the Trump administration amid questions about their transparency.

The Democrats have already announced plans to open investigations early next year into the conditions under which the Trump administration conducted the negotiations.

“Nothing should change in 2027 regarding the partnership principle, because the supply of minerals is of strategic national interest to the United States,” a mining source in the DRC told AFP.

“The industry received bipartisan assurances on this issue in the run-up to the elections,” the source added.

“But the agreements could be subject to opportunistic scrutiny by the Democrats, which might slow their implementation,” the source said.

– Local economic benefits? –

Several African countries have clearly demonstrated their determination to draw economic benefits from the partnerships.

Zimbabwe suspended exports of raw minerals in February, ahead of a total ban in 2027, saying it would require processing and transformation to take place in the country.

The ban prompted mining companies to rush to build lithium processing plants, the first step in the value chain.

A first factory, built by a Chinese company, is now operational. Others are planned.

The DRC, the world’s leading cobalt producer, has suspended exports of the metal needed for top-range batteries from next month.

The measure, which aims to shore up prices by preventing an over-supply on the market, had already been applied in February 2025 before a quota policy was introduced.

“Our country has for a long time contributed to the wealth of industries around the world without keeping a sufficient amount of the added value to ensure its own economic transition,” Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi told a business conference in Kinshasa this week.

In remarks to companies and banks at the same forum, Mines Minister Louis Watum assured “those who will carry out processing on our soil will find a partner in the government”.

– Banking on rail? –

Interest in the continent’s mineral resources has led to the implementation and completion of several major infrastructure projects.

The goal of schemes such as Guinea’s large-scale Simandou iron ore mining project or the Lobito Corridor between the DRC and Angola is to secure and speed up the transportation of minerals to port, often by rail.

While some of the mining output from the southern DRC is still transported in a constant stream of trucks to South African ports, another part now goes by rail to the Angolan port of Lobito on the Atlantic coast.

Zambia is also involved in the EU- and US-financed Lobito project. So far, it has been the missing link but progress is expected in 2027 on a railway line project connecting the copper-producing region in the north to the existing line in Angola.

– High-risk? –

In some African countries, US investors remain cautious and demand guarantees to secure their investments.

Talks are under way between the United States and the DRC in particular to improve the business climate in a country perceived as risky due to endemic corruption, an unpredictable tax system and weak legal protection.

“Kinshasa expects concrete investments in 2027. But major changes should not be expected too quickly because mining projects take time,” Jacques Mukena, of the Ebuteli institute, said.

The eastern conflict pitting armed anti-governmental forces backed by Rwanda against the Congolese army also continues, despite several mediation efforts.

“Without progress on security, investors will remain cautious,” Mukena said.