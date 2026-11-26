Bolaji Amusan AKA Ruggedman

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actor, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, has stepped down as president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) after eight years in office.

Amusan handed over the association’s leadership to his successor, Ajala Jalingo, at a transition ceremony, announcing the development in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Sharing a video of the handover, the actor described the occasion as the end of his eight year tenure as the association’s Global President.

“Today, I officially handed over the TAMPAN flag to my successor, @ajala_jalingo, bringing my eight-year tenure as Global President to a close,” he wrote.

Amusan, who became president in December 2018 following the resignation of his predecessor, Dele Odule, was re-elected unopposed in December 2022 for another four-year term.

Although he has left the presidency, the actor will remain involved in the association as a member of its Board of Trustees.

“I bow out with gratitude, honour and fulfilment, while embracing a new responsibility as a distinguished member of the prestigious Board of Trustees (BOT) of TAMPAN,” he added.

He also expressed confidence in the association’s future under Jalingo’s leadership, saying the change in administration would not affect its commitment to service and development.

“Leadership may change, but commitment to service and the growth of TAMPAN remains unwavering,” Amusan said.

TAMPAN represents theatre and film practitioners across Nigeria, particularly those in the Yoruba movie industry. The association works to promote members’ interests and welfare, as well as the development of the entertainment sector.

Amusan began his acting career in 1988 and is known for his comic roles in Yoruba films.

He has also worked as a filmmaker and producer.