Intervene in Delta APC crisis, group urges Oshiomhole

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A group, Progressive Minds in Delta State APC, yesterday, urged the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, to immediately wade into the crisis rocking the party in the state with a view to reconciling the various interest groups.

The group, in a communiqué after its meeting, also congratulated Oshiomhole and other elected members of the National Working Committee, NWC, on their emergence and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a purposeful leadership for the party.

The communiqué, by its leader, Ovuoke Oshasha, chairman, Mr Evans Akponana and one other, expressed worry over the leadership tussle in Delta State APC, especially after the wards, local government and state congresses.