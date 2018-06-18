Heritage Bank reiterates commitment to innovative banking services

Heritage Bank Plc has said it is committed to innovative banking services through its transparent MasterCard.

Head of Corporate Communications of the bank, Mr. Fela Ibidapo disclosed this in a statement over the weekend, remarking, “that is the philosophy behind the bank’s e-payment offerings.”

According to him, there is more to e-payment than Nigerian banking customers are currently enjoying, adding that they are determined to take Nigerians to new heights of e-payment services that deliver unparalleled convenience and security through the Heritage Bank Transparent MasterCard which is available to new and existing customers of the bank.

He said to own a Heritage Bank Transparent MasterCard is easy as the card comes with no additional cost beyond the cost of applying for the average MasterCard.

He observed that there was a huge difference between the current growth in volume of e-payment in the country and the potentials available, if the number of unbanked Nigerians with access to mobile telephone services is anything to go by.

According to him, while the volume of e-payment in Nigeria grew from N18.1trillion in 2012 to N35.1trillion in 2014 with transaction through Point of Sale (POS) also increasing from N48 billion in 2013 to N312 billion in 2014, the growth has not mirrored the huge population of mobile phone users in the country which currently stands at more than 105 million while about 60 million Nigerians who do not have bank accounts, have phones.

He also said that innovation was inevitable in the banking industry due to changes in dynamics across the globe which has penetrated the Nigerian banking industry and that these changes are driven by forces of globalization, self-service mobile devices and regulation.

He said the impact of these changes on the Nigerian banking landscape has reflected in the sharp increase in the growth of electronic payment services between 2012 and 2014 in the country, remarking that e-payment is now a commodity and innovative e-payment is the way to go.

He said Heritage Bank has always been driven on the path of continuous innovation, having been the first to transform the interior of banking halls in addition to being the first financial institution to set out deposit machines in all its branches nationwide.

The head of corporate communication also observed that Heritage Bank was also the first to launch the first real transparent MasterCard in Nigeria as well as transform small and medium scale enterprise (SME) banking approach.

The Heritage Bank Transparent MasterCard distinguishes its customers. It gives them the prestige and excitement of being part of innovation which is what the card represents. The youths as well as adults will find it very attractive.

Ibidapo said Heritage Bank is the bank of the future because its style is quite different and it caters for everyone, whether young or old.