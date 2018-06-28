Edo Assembly Speaker, Deputy face-off deepens

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE face-off between the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto and his Deputy, Victor Edoror, heightened yesterday, after the latter threatened to drag the Speaker to court over alleged breach of his fundamental human rights.

The Speaker had last Monday, accused his deputy of allegedly divulging official secrets to the public and subsequently set up a five-man committee to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

However, Edoror, in his response, told the Speaker to disband the five-man committee set up to investigate him, describing the committee as unconstitutional and an attempt to blackmail him.

Speaking through his lawyer, Dele Igbinedion, Edoror said Speaker Adjoto lacked the constitutional right and powers to set up a committee to investigate another lawmaker.

He said the Committee was asked to submit its report to enable the Speaker suspend him indefinitely from plenary.