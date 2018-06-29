DEJI OF AKURELAND/OSOLO STOOL: One kingdom, two monarchs

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, S-West

THEY were three musketeers who lived and did things in common while in the United States of America until one of them was recalled back to Nigeria to ascend the throne of his forefathers.

The present Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi ascended the throne after the demise of Oba Adebiyi Adesida in 2014.

His two other friends are Prince Edward Kolawole Adewole and Prince Amos Idowu. Unfortunately, the three jolly friends are now at loggerheads over who should emerge as the 17th Osolo of Isolo community.

Personal interest, which is the hallmark of politicians, has crept into the stool of the Osolo in Akure, as Oba Aladelusi, the paramount ruler in the town, has pitched his tent with one of his friends and turned his back on the other.

Interestingly, Prince Amos Idowu was selected and installed as the Osolo by the Isolo kingmakers on 20th April 2018, but 24 hours after, the rug was pulled off his feet as Oba Aladetoyinbo rejected the process that threw him up.

Idowu, had, after his installation ceremony, travelled abroad to bring his family and tidy up things before finally settling down to ascend the stool.

He, however, received the shock of his life that his installation has been declared illegal and cannot stand by the Deji of Akureland.

He has since gone back abroad, fighting from there and insisting that all the rites of selection have been performed on him by the kingmakers before the turn of event.

With the battle royale, the community has two Obas, one recognised by the paramount traditional ruler, the other laying claim to the stool.

In the heat of the crisis, four high chiefs in the Isolo community were locked up for 24 hours in Police custody for being recalcitrant.

Recall that the Osolo stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Kayode Oluwatuyi and for four years, his eldest daughter, a graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Princess Adebusola Abisoye Oluwatuyi stood in as the regent.

Amos’ appointment illegal-Akure monarch

Rejecting the installation of Prince Amos, the Deji through his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye described the appointment of Idowu by the kingmakers of the community as illegal.

He said: “It is laughable that the said appointment was made in the middle of the night at a secret location in Akure. This appointment defies all logic known to the Akure tradition and customs regarding the appointment of a chief.

“We wish to state without mincing words that the Osolo title remains a chief in Akureland as affirmed by the Court of Appeal judgment, and the title remains vacant at present.

“It is imperative to state that the said appointment is illegal, null and void and of no effect.

Isolo kingmakers fight back

But the Isolo kingmakers fired back by insisting that the appointment and installation of Amos Idowu were in order.

The kingmakers, speaking through the Elemo of Isolo, High Chief Ibukun Adetoyinbo said the Deji of Akureland has no power to stop the installation of Idowu, the appointee of the Isolo kingmakers.

High Chief Adetoyinbo said: “The Deji has no right to dictate who rules over Isolo, the community is one of the towns that formed the Akure confederacy and as such, could not operate under the control of the Deji.”

The chieftaincy tussle deepened last week when news filtered that plan had reached advanced stage to install Prince Adewole, the choice of Oba Aladetoyinbo as the new Osolo.

The Isolo kingmakers petitioned the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu asking him to call the Deji of Akureland to order.

However, as the crisis festered, Prince Kolawole Adewole was, last weekend, installed as the new Osolo.

Kingmakers reject Adewole

The kingmakers, who rejected Adewole had argued that the Deji had violated the government circular issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, that stipulates that appointment of minor chiefs should be suspended in the state pending the release of Government White paper accordingly.

The installation of Prince Adewole as the new Osolo of Isolo by the Deji of Akureland according to them “contradicted the said state government circular with reference number CD/C43/5 vol.XXII/ 349 and dated 27th April 2018.”

Kingmakers who signed the petition include the Elemo of Isolo, High Chief I.E Adetoyinbo; Sao of Isolo, High Chief Ebenezer Ogunjemilusi; Olusunla of Isolo, High Chief Hezekiah Babatunde; Aruwajoye of Isolo, Chief J Adisa; Obaseye of Isolo, Chief A. Adeleke, and Agbaakin of Isolo, Chief Akosile Fagite.

They argued that “the paramountcy of the Deji was still being challenged at the Supreme Court by the Isolo Chieftaincy.”

The community urged the state government to call Oba Aladelusi to order and in particular make him rescind the illegal appointment in the interest of peace, law, and order.

The petition reads: “We, the undersigned, being the kingmakers of Isolo Chieftaincy, to ourselves, for ourselves and the people of the ancient Isolo Kingdom in Akure South Local Government, do hereby seek the intervention of your good office to call to order the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi in his meddling in the affairs of Isolo through illegal appointment of minor chiefs.

“Contrary to the processes pending in the highest court in the land and the extant circular/directive of the state government, the Deji of Akure issued a letter dated 4th June, 2018 purportedly appointing one Prince Edward Kolawole as High Chief Osolo of Isolo, Akureland, a title and position strange and non-existent in Osolo of Isolo Chieftaincy and the ancient Isolo community.

“By the letter dated 11th June 2018 from the office of our solicitor, Wole Olanipekun and Co., addressed to and received by the Attorney-General and also the Deji of Akure, Chairman, Akure South Local Government and the Lisa of Akure, parties were admonished on the need to maintain status quo and desist from actions that may tamper with the subject matter of the suit.”

Traditional Prime Minister backs Deji

Puncturing these claims, the Isolo Council of Chiefs headed by High Chief Joshua Omotayo, the Lisa (Traditional Prime Minister) of Isolo Community absolved Oba Aladelusi of influencing the choice of Prince Adewole as the new Osolo.

High Chief Omotayo said: “Ibukun Ezekiel Adetoyinbo who is under suspension from his position as Chief Elemo because of his misconduct teamed up with two other people to peddle untrue story concerning the installation of the new Osolo of Isolo.

“These perpetrators have shown by their action that they have no knowledge of the customs of installation of an Osolo who is the traditional ruler of Isolo Community in Akure metropolis.

“The suspended Elemo Adetoyinbo and his company of friends went too far in their attempt to distort history that our new Osolo of Isolo, Adewole, was installed by Oba Aladelusi, the Deji of Akureland.