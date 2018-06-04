Akeredolu will surpass his predecessors’ achievements- APC spokesman

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will surpass his predecessors’ achievements in the area of infrastructure development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has said.

Prince Abayomi Adesanya, the party’s Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance while receiving an award of Outstanding Media Man of the Year 2018 in Akure.

The award was organised by the Hero Magazine International.

According to him, it is unfortunate that we are going through difficult times in the country.

“This is due to the maladministration of the nation’s resources by the previous administrations, especially in Ondo State where we met virtually a comatose situation.

“Even at that, our government has achieved so much within the very little resources that has accrued to the state and the huge debts inherited.

“We knew what we went through as opposition party, both at the state and federal levels.

“But, one thing is certain, our party will sustain its victory comes 2019.

“I want to sincerely appeal to people of Ondo State to be patient with the governor.

“I have had series of discussions with him and I know he has good plans for people of the state.

“Akeredolu will work his talk and the people will be proud of him soon,” he said.

On 2019 elections, the APC spokesman urged the electorate to keep faith with President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a man of integrity who will not to milk the nation’s treasury.

“I have not met with President Muhammadu Buhari since he became the president, but his track record show that he is a man of integrity,” he said.

Adesanya appreciated the party for giving him opportunity to serve as its spokesman and also appreciated all media houses in the state and Hero Magazine for counting him worthy of the honour.

“Let me use this opportunity to implore our youths and indigenes of Ondo State to distinguish themselves in whatever capacity they find themselves.

“Make sure you distinguish yourselves in any position you hold today and do not let the challenges of office deter you from achieving your goals,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Dr Sunday Akinbiola, the Chief Executive of Hero Magazine International, said that the award was to celebrate excellence and acknowledge career achievements of illustrious sons and daughters of the state.

Akinbiola said that the award started in 2008.

Other awardees included: Prof. Friday Okonofa, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo and Oba David Olajide, the Olu Osi of Osi.

Others were: Prince George Adenikinju, the Caretaker Chairman of Odigbo/Ore LGA; Chief Stephen Ojo and Mr Emmanuel Oluwale Ogunmolasuyi.